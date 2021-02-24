Earnings results for Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.94%. The high price target for CLI is $17.00 and the low price target for CLI is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mack-Cali Realty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.25, Mack-Cali Realty has a forecasted upside of 1.9% from its current price of $14.96. Mack-Cali Realty has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty does not currently pay a dividend. Mack-Cali Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

In the past three months, Mack-Cali Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.83% of the stock of Mack-Cali Realty is held by insiders. 86.93% of the stock of Mack-Cali Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI



Earnings for Mack-Cali Realty are expected to decrease by -38.26% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Mack-Cali Realty is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mack-Cali Realty is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mack-Cali Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here