Earnings results for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Analyst Opinion on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Main Street Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.48%. The high price target for MAIN is $33.00 and the low price target for MAIN is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Main Street Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.33, Main Street Capital has a forecasted downside of 20.5% from its current price of $35.63. Main Street Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Main Street Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Main Street Capital is 98.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Main Street Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 113.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Main Street Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

In the past three months, Main Street Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Main Street Capital is held by insiders. Only 19.46% of the stock of Main Street Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN



Earnings for Main Street Capital are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Main Street Capital is -62.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Main Street Capital is -62.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Main Street Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here