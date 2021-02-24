Earnings results for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MannKind in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.77%. The high price target for MNKD is $7.00 and the low price target for MNKD is $2.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MannKind has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, MannKind has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $5.28. MannKind has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind does not currently pay a dividend. MannKind does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

In the past three months, MannKind insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,721.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of MannKind is held by insiders. Only 29.60% of the stock of MannKind is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD



Earnings for MannKind are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of MannKind is -25.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MannKind is -25.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

