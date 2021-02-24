Earnings results for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Analyst Opinion on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MasTec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.60%. The high price target for MTZ is $96.00 and the low price target for MTZ is $43.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MasTec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.67, MasTec has a forecasted downside of 23.6% from its current price of $87.26. MasTec has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec does not currently pay a dividend. MasTec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

In the past three months, MasTec insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,256,573.00 in company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of MasTec is held by insiders. 82.52% of the stock of MasTec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)



Earnings for MasTec are expected to decrease by -2.49% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.70 per share. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 20.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 20.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. MasTec has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

