Earnings results for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

MEDIFAST INC is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Analyst Opinion on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medifast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $268.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.85%. The high price target for MED is $300.00 and the low price target for MED is $239.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medifast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $268.00, Medifast has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $260.57. Medifast has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Medifast has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medifast is 75.84%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Medifast will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.38% next year. This indicates that Medifast will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medifast (NYSE:MED)

In the past three months, Medifast insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $32,052.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Medifast is held by insiders. 82.95% of the stock of Medifast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medifast (NYSE:MED



Earnings for Medifast are expected to grow by 13.76% in the coming year, from $9.16 to $10.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 32.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 32.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.82. Medifast has a P/B Ratio of 28.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

