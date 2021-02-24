Earnings results for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Middlesex Water in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.67%. The high price target for MSEX is $73.00 and the low price target for MSEX is $73.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Middlesex Water has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.00, Middlesex Water has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $71.10. Middlesex Water has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water has a dividend yield of 1.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Middlesex Water has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Middlesex Water is 54.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Middlesex Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.32% next year. This indicates that Middlesex Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

In the past three months, Middlesex Water insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.13% of the stock of Middlesex Water is held by insiders. 59.21% of the stock of Middlesex Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX



Earnings for Middlesex Water are expected to grow by 3.27% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Middlesex Water is 32.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Middlesex Water is 32.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.21. Middlesex Water has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

