Earnings results for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moderna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.38%. The high price target for MRNA is $215.00 and the low price target for MRNA is $68.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Moderna has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.65, Moderna has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $159.37. Moderna has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna does not currently pay a dividend. Moderna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

In the past three months, Moderna insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $64,296,201.00 in company stock. Only 29.20% of the stock of Moderna is held by insiders. 51.21% of the stock of Moderna is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA



Earnings for Moderna are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Moderna is -98.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Moderna is -98.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moderna has a PEG Ratio of 0.53. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Moderna has a P/B Ratio of 45.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

