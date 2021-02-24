Earnings results for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.80%. The high price target for MNST is $105.00 and the low price target for MNST is $63.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage does not currently pay a dividend. Monster Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

In the past three months, Monster Beverage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by insiders. 63.59% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST



Earnings for Monster Beverage are expected to grow by 14.85% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 39.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 39.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.82. Monster Beverage has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monster Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 11.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

