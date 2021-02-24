Earnings results for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.84%. The high price target for NTRA is $143.00 and the low price target for NTRA is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Natera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.09, Natera has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $111.01. Natera has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera does not currently pay a dividend. Natera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

In the past three months, Natera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,878,940.00 in company stock. Only 9.29% of the stock of Natera is held by insiders. 94.93% of the stock of Natera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA



Earnings for Natera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.48) to ($2.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Natera is -46.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Natera is -46.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natera has a P/B Ratio of 30.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

