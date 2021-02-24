Earnings results for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nektar Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.46%. The high price target for NKTR is $80.00 and the low price target for NKTR is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Nektar Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

In the past three months, Nektar Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,753,872.00 in company stock. Only 2.99% of the stock of Nektar Therapeutics is held by insiders. 95.32% of the stock of Nektar Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR



Earnings for Nektar Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is -9.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is -9.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nektar Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

