Earnings results for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

Analyst Opinion on Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nelnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.85%. The high price target for NNI is $75.00 and the low price target for NNI is $75.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nelnet has been increasing its dividend for 6 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

In the past three months, Nelnet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.97% of the stock of Nelnet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.72% of the stock of Nelnet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI



The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 17.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 17.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. Nelnet has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

