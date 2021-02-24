Earnings results for Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nielsen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.71%. The high price target for NLSN is $30.00 and the low price target for NLSN is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nielsen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.55, Nielsen has a forecasted downside of 8.7% from its current price of $23.60. Nielsen has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nielsen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nielsen is 14.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nielsen will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Nielsen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

In the past three months, Nielsen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Nielsen is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN



Earnings for Nielsen are expected to decrease by -8.97% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Nielsen is -56.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nielsen is -56.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nielsen has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here