Earnings results for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nikola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.40%. The high price target for NKLA is $79.00 and the low price target for NKLA is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola does not currently pay a dividend. Nikola does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

In the past three months, Nikola insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Nikola is held by insiders. Only 10.69% of the stock of Nikola is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA



Earnings for Nikola are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.51) per share. Nikola has a P/B Ratio of 110.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

