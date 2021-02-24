Earnings results for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nomad Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.85%. The high price target for NOMD is $31.00 and the low price target for NOMD is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nomad Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.63, Nomad Foods has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $25.38. Nomad Foods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Nomad Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

In the past three months, Nomad Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.78% of the stock of Nomad Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD



Earnings for Nomad Foods are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 21.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 21.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.82. Nomad Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

