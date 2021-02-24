Earnings results for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Analyst Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.67%. The high price target for NCLH is $34.00 and the low price target for NCLH is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line does not currently pay a dividend. Norwegian Cruise Line does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

In the past three months, Norwegian Cruise Line insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,265,144.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Norwegian Cruise Line is held by insiders. 50.47% of the stock of Norwegian Cruise Line is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH



Earnings for Norwegian Cruise Line are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.09) to ($6.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Norwegian Cruise Line has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

