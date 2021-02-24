Earnings results for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NovoCure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.40%. The high price target for NVCR is $225.00 and the low price target for NVCR is $58.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NovoCure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.00, NovoCure has a forecasted downside of 30.4% from its current price of $181.04. NovoCure has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure does not currently pay a dividend. NovoCure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

In the past three months, NovoCure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,534,861.00 in company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of NovoCure is held by insiders. 71.09% of the stock of NovoCure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR



Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow by 86.96% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is 952.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is 952.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.97. NovoCure has a P/B Ratio of 82.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

