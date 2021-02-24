Earnings results for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NRG Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.80%. The high price target for NRG is $57.00 and the low price target for NRG is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NRG Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.31, NRG Energy has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $36.90. NRG Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NRG Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NRG Energy is 32.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NRG Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.77% next year. This indicates that NRG Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

In the past three months, NRG Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $300,600.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by insiders. 95.67% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG



Earnings for NRG Energy are expected to grow by 31.24% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $6.26 per share. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 2.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 2.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.56. NRG Energy has a P/B Ratio of 5.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

