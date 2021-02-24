Earnings results for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OGE Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.94%. The high price target for OGE is $37.00 and the low price target for OGE is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OGE Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.13, OGE Energy has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $31.10. OGE Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OGE Energy has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of OGE Energy is 74.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OGE Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.85% next year. This indicates that OGE Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

In the past three months, OGE Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of OGE Energy is held by insiders. 61.56% of the stock of OGE Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE



Earnings for OGE Energy are expected to grow by 6.86% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of OGE Energy is -32.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OGE Energy is -32.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OGE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OGE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

