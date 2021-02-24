Earnings results for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Opera last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm earned $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. Opera has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Opera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Opera will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.44%. The high price target for OPRA is $12.00 and the low price target for OPRA is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Opera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Opera has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $11.45. Opera has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera does not currently pay a dividend. Opera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

In the past three months, Opera insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.06% of the stock of Opera is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA



The P/E ratio of Opera is 7.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.60. The P/E ratio of Opera is 7.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.63. Opera has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

