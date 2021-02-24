Earnings results for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Analyst Opinion on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Outfront Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.10%. The high price target for OUT is $22.00 and the low price target for OUT is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Outfront Media has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Outfront Media has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $22.44. Outfront Media has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media does not currently pay a dividend. Outfront Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

In the past three months, Outfront Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Outfront Media is held by insiders. 90.62% of the stock of Outfront Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT



Earnings for Outfront Media are expected to grow by 188.37% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Outfront Media is -118.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Outfront Media is -118.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Outfront Media has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Outfront Media has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here