Earnings results for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacira BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.92%. The high price target for PCRX is $90.00 and the low price target for PCRX is $48.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Pacira BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

In the past three months, Pacira BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,519,902.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Pacira BioSciences is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX



Earnings for Pacira BioSciences are expected to grow by 123.26% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $2.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Pacira BioSciences is 26.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Pacira BioSciences is 26.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. Pacira BioSciences has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Pacira BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 8.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

