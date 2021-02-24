Earnings results for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

PagSeguro Digital last posted its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.3. PagSeguro Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.88%. The high price target for PAGS is $75.00 and the low price target for PAGS is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PagSeguro Digital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.67, PagSeguro Digital has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $58.35. PagSeguro Digital has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

PagSeguro Digital does not currently pay a dividend. PagSeguro Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PagSeguro Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.50% of the stock of PagSeguro Digital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PagSeguro Digital are expected to grow by 39.73% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of PagSeguro Digital is 70.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of PagSeguro Digital is 70.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.32. PagSeguro Digital has a P/B Ratio of 9.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

