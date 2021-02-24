Earnings results for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.83%. The high price target for PZZA is $125.00 and the low price target for PZZA is $75.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Papa John’s International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.69, Papa John’s International has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $103.66. Papa John’s International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Papa John’s International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Papa John’s International is 76.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Papa John’s International will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.25% next year. This indicates that Papa John’s International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

In the past three months, Papa John’s International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,136,978.00 in company stock. Only 17.58% of the stock of Papa John’s International is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA



Earnings for Papa John’s International are expected to grow by 51.06% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 129.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 129.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.50. Papa John’s International has a PEG Ratio of 5.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here