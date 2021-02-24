Earnings results for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Analyst Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.84%. The high price target for PK is $22.00 and the low price target for PK is $7.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Park Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.90, Park Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted downside of 38.8% from its current price of $21.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

In the past three months, Park Hotels & Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Park Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 78.84% of the stock of Park Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK



Earnings for Park Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.73) to ($0.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Park Hotels & Resorts is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Park Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

