Earnings results for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.91%. The high price target for PBA is $56.00 and the low price target for PBA is $34.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Pembina Pipeline has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 99.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Pembina Pipeline will have a dividend payout ratio of 108.79% in the coming year. This indicates that Pembina Pipeline may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

In the past three months, Pembina Pipeline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.95% of the stock of Pembina Pipeline is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA



Earnings for Pembina Pipeline are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.45. Pembina Pipeline has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pembina Pipeline has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

