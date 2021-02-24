Earnings results for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Analyst Opinion on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perficient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.14%. The high price target for PRFT is $55.00 and the low price target for PRFT is $30.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient does not currently pay a dividend. Perficient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

In the past three months, Perficient insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,375,930.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Perficient is held by insiders. 93.85% of the stock of Perficient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT



Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 13.71% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 56.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 56.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.80. Perficient has a PEG Ratio of 1.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perficient has a P/B Ratio of 4.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

