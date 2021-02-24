Earnings results for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Personalis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.93%. The high price target for PSNL is $50.00 and the low price target for PSNL is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Personalis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $38.67, Personalis has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $33.94. Personalis has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis does not currently pay a dividend. Personalis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

In the past three months, Personalis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,327,721.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Personalis is held by insiders. 65.46% of the stock of Personalis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL



Earnings for Personalis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($1.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Personalis is -32.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Personalis has a P/B Ratio of 9.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

