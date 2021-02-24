Earnings results for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PG&E in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.29%. The high price target for PCG is $17.00 and the low price target for PCG is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PG&E has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.18, PG&E has a forecasted upside of 24.3% from its current price of $11.41. PG&E has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

PG&E does not currently pay a dividend. PG&E does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PG&E insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of PG&E is held by insiders. 70.10% of the stock of PG&E is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PG&E are expected to decrease by -37.50% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of PG&E is -1.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PG&E is -1.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PG&E has a PEG Ratio of 4.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PG&E has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

