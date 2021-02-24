Earnings results for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plug Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.62, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.03%. The high price target for PLUG is $83.00 and the low price target for PLUG is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plug Power has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power does not currently pay a dividend. Plug Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

In the past three months, Plug Power insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,740,531.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Plug Power is held by insiders. 50.89% of the stock of Plug Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG



Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -147.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -147.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plug Power has a P/B Ratio of 93.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

