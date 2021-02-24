Earnings results for POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

POSCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 15th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. POSCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for POSCO in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for POSCO.

Dividend Strength: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. POSCO does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of POSCO is 22.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, POSCO will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.47% next year. This indicates that POSCO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

In the past three months, POSCO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of POSCO is held by insiders. Only 3.22% of the stock of POSCO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of POSCO (NYSE:PKX



Earnings for POSCO are expected to grow by 104.28% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $6.68 per share. The P/E ratio of POSCO is 25.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of POSCO is 25.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.82. POSCO has a PEG Ratio of 1.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. POSCO has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

