Earnings results for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PRA Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.30%. The high price target for PRAA is $45.00 and the low price target for PRAA is $35.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group does not currently pay a dividend. PRA Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

In the past three months, PRA Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $311,015.00 in company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of PRA Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA



Earnings for PRA Group are expected to decrease by -5.90% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.03 per share. The P/E ratio of PRA Group is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.60. The P/E ratio of PRA Group is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. PRA Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

