Earnings results for PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Analyst Opinion on PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PRA Health Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.43%. The high price target for PRAH is $145.00 and the low price target for PRAH is $89.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. PRA Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

In the past three months, PRA Health Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,416,450.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of PRA Health Sciences is held by insiders. 96.14% of the stock of PRA Health Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH



Earnings for PRA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 32.47% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $5.10 per share. The P/E ratio of PRA Health Sciences is 37.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of PRA Health Sciences is 37.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. PRA Health Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PRA Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 7.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

