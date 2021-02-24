Earnings results for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Primo Water in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.26%. The high price target for PRMW is $21.00 and the low price target for PRMW is $12.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Primo Water does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Primo Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.00% next year. This indicates that Primo Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

In the past three months, Primo Water insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.38% of the stock of Primo Water is held by insiders. 88.74% of the stock of Primo Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW



Earnings for Primo Water are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Primo Water is -24.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Primo Water is -24.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Primo Water has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

