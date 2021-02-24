Earnings results for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PROG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.49%. The high price target for PRG is $65.00 and the low price target for PRG is $52.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PROG has a dividend yield of 0.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PROG does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PROG is 4.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PROG will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.14% next year. This indicates that PROG will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, PROG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.78% of the stock of PROG is held by insiders. 92.49% of the stock of PROG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PROG are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of PROG is -14.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PROG is -14.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PROG has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PROG has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

