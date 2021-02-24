Earnings results for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.15.

Analyst Opinion on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.90%. The high price target for PTCT is $86.00 and the low price target for PTCT is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PTC Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.08, PTC Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $57.40. PTC Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. PTC Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

In the past three months, PTC Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $41,943,715.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of PTC Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT



Earnings for PTC Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.26) to ($3.42) per share. The P/E ratio of PTC Therapeutics is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PTC Therapeutics is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PTC Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

