Earnings results for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Analyst Opinion on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quaker Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $220.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.26%. The high price target for KWR is $285.00 and the low price target for KWR is $155.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quaker Chemical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $220.00, Quaker Chemical has a forecasted downside of 26.3% from its current price of $298.34. Quaker Chemical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quaker Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quaker Chemical is 27.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quaker Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.87% next year. This indicates that Quaker Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

In the past three months, Quaker Chemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by insiders. 83.78% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR



Earnings for Quaker Chemical are expected to grow by 48.60% in the coming year, from $4.65 to $6.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Quaker Chemical is 828.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Quaker Chemical is 828.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.75. Quaker Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 4.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

