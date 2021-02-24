Earnings results for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Analyst Opinion on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanta Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.00%. The high price target for PWR is $90.00 and the low price target for PWR is $44.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quanta Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, Quanta Services has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $77.91. Quanta Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quanta Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quanta Services is 7.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quanta Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.42% next year. This indicates that Quanta Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

In the past three months, Quanta Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Quanta Services is held by insiders. 86.51% of the stock of Quanta Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR



Earnings for Quanta Services are expected to grow by 16.88% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 28.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 28.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. Quanta Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

