Earnings results for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Qurate Retail.

Dividend Strength: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail does not currently pay a dividend. Qurate Retail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

In the past three months, Qurate Retail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB



The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 8.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 8.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.50. Qurate Retail has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

