Earnings results for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.43%. The high price target for QRTEA is $11.00 and the low price target for QRTEA is $9.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Qurate Retail has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Qurate Retail has a forecasted downside of 27.4% from its current price of $13.09. Qurate Retail has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail does not currently pay a dividend. Qurate Retail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

In the past three months, Qurate Retail insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,067,000.00 in company stock. Only 9.79% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by insiders. 87.19% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA



Earnings for Qurate Retail are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 8.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 8.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.50. Qurate Retail has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Qurate Retail has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here