Earnings results for RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RE/MAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.08%. The high price target for RMAX is $40.00 and the low price target for RMAX is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RE/MAX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.00, RE/MAX has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $39.82. RE/MAX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RE/MAX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of RE/MAX is 45.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RE/MAX will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.62% next year. This indicates that RE/MAX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

In the past three months, RE/MAX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $117,480.00 in company stock. Only 2.67% of the stock of RE/MAX is held by insiders. 95.47% of the stock of RE/MAX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX



Earnings for RE/MAX are expected to grow by 17.53% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of RE/MAX is 57.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of RE/MAX is 57.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. RE/MAX has a P/B Ratio of 7.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

