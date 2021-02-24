Earnings results for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Analyst Opinion on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Renewable Energy Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.47%. The high price target for REGI is $105.00 and the low price target for REGI is $44.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Renewable Energy Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.50, Renewable Energy Group has a forecasted downside of 21.5% from its current price of $97.42. Renewable Energy Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group does not currently pay a dividend. Renewable Energy Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

In the past three months, Renewable Energy Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Renewable Energy Group is held by insiders. 96.21% of the stock of Renewable Energy Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI



Earnings for Renewable Energy Group are expected to grow by 72.28% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $5.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Renewable Energy Group is 7.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Renewable Energy Group is 7.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.45. Renewable Energy Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

