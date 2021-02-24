Earnings results for Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Resideo Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.37%. The high price target for REZI is $30.00 and the low price target for REZI is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Resideo Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

In the past three months, Resideo Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Resideo Technologies is held by insiders. 91.35% of the stock of Resideo Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI



Earnings for Resideo Technologies are expected to grow by 85.48% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Resideo Technologies is -106.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Resideo Technologies is -106.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Resideo Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

