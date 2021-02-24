Earnings results for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revolution Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.29%. The high price target for RVMD is $54.00 and the low price target for RVMD is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Revolution Medicines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.75, Revolution Medicines has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $44.40. Revolution Medicines has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Revolution Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

In the past three months, Revolution Medicines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,543,970.00 in company stock. 85.81% of the stock of Revolution Medicines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD



Earnings for Revolution Medicines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.80) per share.

