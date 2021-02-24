Earnings results for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.25%. The high price target for RLJ is $13.00 and the low price target for RLJ is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend yield of 0.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RLJ Lodging Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of RLJ Lodging Trust is 1.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, RLJ Lodging Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of RLJ Lodging Trust is held by insiders. 87.80% of the stock of RLJ Lodging Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for RLJ Lodging Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of RLJ Lodging Trust is -8.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RLJ Lodging Trust is -8.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RLJ Lodging Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

