Earnings results for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86.

Rocket Companies last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Its revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rocket Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Rocket Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.61, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.46%. The high price target for RKT is $35.00 and the low price target for RKT is $19.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rocket Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.61, Rocket Companies has a forecasted upside of 25.5% from its current price of $20.41. Rocket Companies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Rocket Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

In the past three months, Rocket Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of Rocket Companies is held by insiders. Only 3.97% of the stock of Rocket Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT



Earnings for Rocket Companies are expected to decrease by -52.52% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $1.79 per share. Rocket Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

