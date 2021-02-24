Earnings results for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76.

Root last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Root has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Root has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Root will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Root in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.28%. The high price target for ROOT is $30.00 and the low price target for ROOT is $13.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Root has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.75, Root has a forecasted upside of 31.3% from its current price of $17.33. Root has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root does not currently pay a dividend. Root does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

In the past three months, Root insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT



Earnings for Root are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.47) to ($2.02) per share.

