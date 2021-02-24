Earnings results for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.52%. The high price target for SAIL is $71.00 and the low price target for SAIL is $19.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SailPoint Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.18, SailPoint Technologies has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $58.21. SailPoint Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. SailPoint Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

In the past three months, SailPoint Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,644,745.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of SailPoint Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL



Earnings for SailPoint Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.07 to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of SailPoint Technologies is -5,815.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SailPoint Technologies is -5,815.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SailPoint Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 11.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here