Earnings results for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.76.

Sanderson Farms last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Its revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sanderson Farms has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.3. Sanderson Farms has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Sanderson Farms will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanderson Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.48%. The high price target for SAFM is $170.00 and the low price target for SAFM is $120.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sanderson Farms has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.13, Sanderson Farms has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $150.36. Sanderson Farms has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms has a dividend yield of 1.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanderson Farms has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Sanderson Farms will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.66% next year. This indicates that Sanderson Farms will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

In the past three months, Sanderson Farms insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.38% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by insiders. 85.77% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sanderson Farms are expected to grow by 203.54% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $6.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is 119.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is 119.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.82. Sanderson Farms has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Sanderson Farms has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

