Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sapiens International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.32%. The high price target for SPNS is $40.00 and the low price target for SPNS is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sapiens International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.71, Sapiens International has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $32.65. Sapiens International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Sapiens International has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sapiens International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sapiens International is 18.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sapiens International will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.00% next year. This indicates that Sapiens International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Sapiens International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.00% of the stock of Sapiens International is held by insiders. Only 21.44% of the stock of Sapiens International is held by institutions.

Earnings for Sapiens International are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Sapiens International is 52.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Sapiens International is 52.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.63. Sapiens International has a PEG Ratio of 6.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sapiens International has a P/B Ratio of 7.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

