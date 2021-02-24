Earnings results for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.45%. The high price target for SEAS is $47.00 and the low price target for SEAS is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SeaWorld Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.08, SeaWorld Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 30.4% from its current price of $38.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. SeaWorld Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

In the past three months, SeaWorld Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $951,817.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of SeaWorld Entertainment is held by insiders. 97.81% of the stock of SeaWorld Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS



Earnings for SeaWorld Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.01) to ($0.97) per share. The P/E ratio of SeaWorld Entertainment is -10.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SeaWorld Entertainment is -10.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SeaWorld Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 14.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

